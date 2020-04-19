A James Township man has been arrested after crashing his pickup into a house in Saginaw County.
On April 18, 2020, at about 11:36 p.m. deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2480 S. River Rd in James Twp. for reports that vehicle had struck a house.
According to deputies, when they arrived, they found that a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had struck the house.
Deputies said the investigation determined the vehicle was westbound on Trinklein Rd. and ran the stop sign at S. River Rd. Due to the offset of the intersection when the vehicle ran the stop sign it entered onto the property and ended up hitting the house, deputies said.
Deputies said there were four residents at the house in the bedroom struck by the pickup. None of the residents were injured.
Deputies said the 34-year-old male resident of James Twp. was driving the car. They said he suffered a bloody nose and was treated by MMR.
After being treated, deputies said the driver was processed and lodged for OWI.
