Do you feel lucky?
Some lucky person could start 2019 off with a bang by winning a fortune.
The Mega Million’s jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth $425 million.
That’s a cash option of $254.6 million.
Mega Millions said the jackpot has been won only once on January 1, back in 2008.
You can find out if you’re the lucky winner on TV5. We’ll have the numbers, tonight at 11.
