Janet Jackson is heading to Michigan!
The icon announced her “Black Diamond World Tour” is heading to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, July 24.
Jackson, who has won five Grammy Awards, will perform music from her forthcoming album Black Diamond, set to release later this year; along with other songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums.
Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale on Thursday, Feb 13 at 12 p.m. They can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com.
