The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) urges Michigan residents to test their home for safe radon levels.
One in every four Michigan homes is expected to have radon levels that exceed the recommended federal action level, according to the DEQ.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking.
Testing is recommended every two years because homes settle, new cracks form in the foundation, and radon levels can change.
Protect yourself and get a radon test kit.
For more information contact the DEQ at 800-RADONGAS 800-723-6642.
