JCPenney announced it is closing several stores across the country, and that includes some here in Mid-Michigan.
The company announced 136 store closures on June 17 with 13 additional closures on June 22.
Liquidation at most stores began on June 17. Additional locations will start liquidation on July 3.
“Due to the name recognition and goodwill of this brand, we encourage consumers to shop early to take advantage of the best selection of products as we expect merchandise to sell very quickly,” a spokesperson for the disposition group said. “JCPenney store associates remain committed to providing customers with an engaging shopping experience, while offering even better deals on the most popular merchandise.”
Out of the 10 stores closing in the state, four are in Mid-Michigan:
- Alma, located at 1680 Wright Ave
- Bay City, located at 4129 E Wilder Rd
- Mt. Pleasant, 2231 S Mission Rd
- Owosso, located at 201 S Washington Rd
JCPenney said it will continue to follow CDC guidelines as well as state and local mandates.
Stores will be open Monday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The company is also offering special shopping hours for at-risk customers on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.
At-risk customers include expecting mothers, senior citizens, and those with underlying health concerns.
While stores are closing, the company said customers can take advantage of storewide discounts of 25 to 40% off original prices.
The company said all sales will be final starting June 25.
