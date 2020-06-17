JCPenney is opening up stores following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores in Michigan, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”
The store says there are monitoring CDC guidlines to inform its practices and taking precautions to provide a safe environment to shop and work. Those measures announced include:
• Contact-free curbside pickup
• Diligent cleaning of the store throughout the day and every night
• Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store
• Contactless checkout
• Masks provided to each associate
• Plexiglass shields at open registers
• Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards
• Associate training on safety practices
• Temporarily reduced store hours:
o Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
o Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mid-Michigan locations reopening include the JCPenney stores at the Genesee Valley Center, Owosso, Northtown Village in Alma, Bay City Mall, Mount Pleasant Shopping Center, Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw and the Courtland Center in Burton.
