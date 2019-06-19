Barry University officials say a former university president who played a key role in the polarizing Elian Gonzalez case has died. Sister Jeanne O'Laughlin was 90.
O'Laughlin was an Adrian Dominican nun and was Barry University's longest-serving president.
The Miami-area university confirmed that she died Tuesday at the Dominican Life Center in Michigan.
She helped elevate Barry University to be one of the largest Catholic universities in the Southeast. She served there for 23 years.
The Michigan native survived lung cancer in 1996. Four years later, she played a key role in the international custody and immigration battle over the Cuban youth.
She advocated for allowing the 5-year-old Gonzalez to stay in Miami with his relatives.
Gonzalez eventually was sent back to Cuba by a Border Patrol unit.
Vigil prayer will be held on Monday, June 24th at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial for O'Laughlin will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Both the Vigil Prayer and the Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.