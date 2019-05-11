A local auto club came together to support one of its members recovering from a rollover crash.
The benefit was from noon to 7 p.m. at the Davis Park in Bridgeport Township.
Stacer Damen is part of Bridgeport’s Small Town Jeep Club.
On April 8, he was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Burt on Gary Road.
His injuries included a deep cut to his head, a ruptured disc in his back, and a shattered thumb.
The event was hosted by the club and featured barbecue dinner, 50/50 drawing, and a Jeep show.
“We kind of just threw this together and with the help of a few members we all put everything together and here we’re today hoping we get a good turnout for him and we can make some good donations for him and his family while he’s off work,” said Dawn Dilts with Bridgeport Small Town Jeep Club.
Dilts said the group raised $1,070 for Stacer.
Stacer is a volunteer firefighter with Taymouth Township Fire Department.
