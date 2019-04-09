Well, you don’t see that every day.
Jeffrey the camel took a stroll through a Michigan PetSmart this week.
The camel lives at Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo in New Era, Michigan. On April 7 a camel trainer was working with him to get him more comfortable riding in a trailer.
The more Jeffrey practices getting in and out of a trailer, and going into new places, the better, Lewis Farms said. And because Jeffrey loves people they thought PetSmart would be a great place to visit.
Once management agreed, off Jeffrey went to the Muskegon store, to the delight of many customers inside.
Lewis Farms & Petting Zoo shot video of Jeffrey’s field trip, and it’s been viewed more than 2,000 times.
Want to meet Jeffery for yourself? Click here to learn more about the farm & petting zoo.
