Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales is recalling raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella.
Approximately 164,210 pounds of raw turkey is being recalled. The affected products were made on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23.
The following products are included in the recall:
• 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
• 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
• 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
• 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
• 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
• 2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
• 3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
The recalled products have an establishment number of “EST. P-579” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray.
Anyone with the affected product should discard them or return them to where they were purchased.
The turkey products were shipped nationwide.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and state public health and agriculture partners are investigating an illness cluster involving 216 patients in 38 states and the District of Columbia.
These patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from different stores. These patients have also handled raw turkey pet food and raw turkey or worked with live turkeys or live with someone who handled live turkeys.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it is continuing this investigation and more products from other companies may need to be recalled.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness can last four to seven days, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Older adults, infants, and people with a weakened immune system are more likely to develop a severe illness.
Customers with questions on this recall can contact Hormel Consumer Engagement at (800) 621-3505.
