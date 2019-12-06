Jerry Seinfeld is coming back to Mid-Michigan.
He’ll be at the Dow Event Center Theater on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 7 p.m. for his signature stand-up routine.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. starting at $67.50.
The venue presale tickets will be available only on Ticketmaster with a presale code from Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. to Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.
The presale code is available through the Dow Event Center’s newsletter.
His latest projects include the Emmy nominated series, Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.
