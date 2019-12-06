It's a Festivus miracle! Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Saginaw

Jerry Seinfeld (Source: Associated Press: Nov. 1, 2016)

Jerry Seinfeld is coming back to Mid-Michigan.

He’ll be at the Dow Event Center Theater on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 7 p.m. for his signature stand-up routine.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. starting at $67.50.

The venue presale tickets will be available only on Ticketmaster with a presale code from Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. to Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

The presale code is available through the Dow Event Center’s newsletter.

His latest projects include the Emmy nominated series, Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee, and his Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.