Saginaw County Animal Care & Control officials are asking for help finding the owner of a Jersey calf.
The calf was found lying on the shoulder of the road in Brant.
SCACC responded, and took the animal to the vet for care.
Officials said although the calf has injuries consistent with a potential fall from a moving vehicle, it is doing well and receiving excellent care.
If you have any information, call SCACC at (989) 797-4500 between 8:00am - 5:00pm with any information. After hours please call (989) 797-4580 and request the on-call Animal Control Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.