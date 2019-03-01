Jet’s Pizza locations nationwide will be celebrating Pi Day this year with a deal recognizing the mathematical equation.
On Thursday, March 14, you can buy a large pizza at regular menu price and get a medium, one-topping, hand-tossed round pizza for $3.14.
The offer is valid for both delivery and pick-up with the coupon code 314.
Jet’s is known for their Detroit-style, deep dish pizzas and fresh, high quality ingredients.
“We are known for our Detroit-style pizza, but our hand tossed round pizzas are equally delicious. $3.14 for a medium pizza is the perfect π to celebrate this day,” said Kevin Tosolt, director of marketing at Jet’s America said.
To order online or find a Jet’s Pizza near you, visit www.jetspizza.com. Available for carry-out or delivery.
