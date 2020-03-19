Jet’s Pizza is looking to hire after countless workers are facing unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Delivery drivers can make between $13 to $16 per hour on average, based on tips and mileage.
The company wants to help our restaurant and bar workers, teachers, or anyone else who is finding themselves without an income.
Interested applicants should call their local Jet’s Pizza directly.
The company is hiring across 20 states with 386 different locations.
For more information, visit Jet’s Pizza’s website.
