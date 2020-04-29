Jet’s Pizza offering discount to healthcare workers on May 6

Jet’s Pizza is giving a big thanks to healthcare workers on Wednesday, May 6.
Healthcare professionals and nurses can get 30% off menu priced pizzas.
The company said it wants to show its appreciation for healthcare workers and their efforts in keeping communities safe with this special offer.
“We appreciate all of the hard work and dedication that our nurses and healthcare professionals devote themselves to every single day. Their tireless efforts to keep their communities safe and healthy are appreciated beyond words,” said John Jetts, president of Jet’s America, Inc. “We hope these frontline heroes can accept this special offer as a small token of gratitude for their continued sacrifices.”
Contactless delivery is available upon request and curbside pickup is available at participating stores.
