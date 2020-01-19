Officials in western Illinois say a mix of icy conditions and high winds contributed to a jet sliding along a taxiway.
No injuries were reported when a Delta jet carrying 50 passengers slid Saturday afternoon at Moline's Quad City International Airport.
The jet was bound for Detroit.
Airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston says the airport closed Friday just before 3 p.m. and reopened Saturday after 10 a.m.
Johnston says crews were working to keep runways and taxiways clear of ice and snow, when temperatures dropped and created icy conditions. Wind gusts at the airports were measured at 51 mph.
