A jewelry store inside the Fashion Square mall is closing its doors.
Fred Meyer Jewelry Store inside the mall is closing sometime after the first of the year, a Fashion Square official confirmed.
An employee at Fred Meyer said they haven’t been given an exact closing date.
Starting November 1, the store will having a closing sale with everything 40 to 50 percent off retail price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.