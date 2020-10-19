Jill Biden will be campaigning in Michigan and stopping in Mid-Michigan for one of her planned events on Tuesday.
Biden will be in Saginaw at 6:15 p.m. to give remarks at a Vote Now car rally to encourage voters to cast their ballots.
Before stopping in Mid-Michigan, she’ll be visiting Detroit, Madison Heights, and Dearborn.
Stay with TV5 online and on-air for Biden’s visit to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.