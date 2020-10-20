Jill Biden traveled across Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 20, stumping for her husband Joe Biden.
She will be ending her campaign stops at the UAW Local 699 Post in Saginaw. She is scheduled to speak at 6:16 p.m. to urge residents to vote.
The event is a drive-in rally and residents showed up early in support of the Democratic presidential candidate.
The UAW is endorsing Joe Biden for president.
"I want her to talk about what Joe talks about and that's supporting labor," UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurt said.
Trump Victory Spokesperson Chris Gustafson issued the following statement about Jill Biden's visit to Michigan:
"Joe Biden had 47 years to help families across America, yet he used his position to enrich his own son’s pockets with foreign dollars. Michiganders want leadership with real results, which is why in 14 days they will reject Joe Biden and re-elect President Trump and his 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' agenda."
