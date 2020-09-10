Joe Biden becomes the Democratic nominee as the party's past and future unite to scorch Trump as unfit for office

Jill Biden will speak tonight as a teacher, delivering her Democratic National Convention speech from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, where she taught English.

 Courtesy of Jill Biden

Jill Biden is making a trip to Michigan on Sept. 15.

Jill Biden is married to Democratic Presidential Nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden who visited the state on Sept. 9. 

There are no further details on her visit at this time.

Stay with TV5 as we learn more about her trip. 

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.