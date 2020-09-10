Jill Biden is making a trip to Michigan on Sept. 15.
Jill Biden is married to Democratic Presidential Nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden who visited the state on Sept. 9.
There are no further details on her visit at this time.
Stay with TV5 as we learn more about her trip.
