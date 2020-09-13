Jill Biden is making a trip to Michigan on Sept. 15.
The Biden-Harris campaign announced that Jill will travel to Grand Rapids and Battle Creek.
Jill will begin her day in Grand Rapids with Hillary Scholten and will tour The Kid’s Food Basket, an organization feeding food insecure children in West Michigan.
She will then travel to Battle Creek with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer where they will participate in a listening session with military families.
Jill Biden is married to Democratic Presidential Nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden who visited the state on Sept. 9.
Stay with TV5 for the latest on her trip.
