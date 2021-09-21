First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Royal Oak on Friday to highlight President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.
Biden will join the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin at Oakland Community College to close out the Department of Education’s “Return to School Road Trip”.
The First Lady is expected to speak about how Biden’s agenda will transform the education system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.