President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden waves as they walk on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington to board the Marine One, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Royal Oak on Friday to highlight President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.

Biden will join the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Congressman Andy Levin at Oakland Community College to close out the Department of Education’s “Return to School Road Trip”.

The First Lady is expected to speak about how Biden’s agenda will transform the education system.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.