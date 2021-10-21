First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Mt. Pleasant and Detroit this weekend.
Biden will arrive at MBS International Airport in Freeland on Sunday, Oct. 24. She and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit the Ziibiwing Center and hold a listening session focused on youth mental health with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.
Afterward, Biden will head to Detroit to be a guest speaker at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s annual dinner.
Stay with TV5 as we'll bring you coverage of Biden's visit to mid-Michigan.
