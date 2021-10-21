Jill Biden will travel to Japan for the Olympics

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo later in July for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games, her office announced after questions as to whether the trip could happen due to Covid-19 restrictions at the Games.

 Carolyn Kaster/AP

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Mt. Pleasant and Detroit this weekend.

Biden will arrive at MBS International Airport in Freeland on Sunday, Oct. 24. She and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will visit the Ziibiwing Center and hold a listening session focused on youth mental health with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

Afterward, Biden will head to Detroit to be a guest speaker at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s annual dinner.

