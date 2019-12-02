A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to a south Georgia hospital treatment of a urinary tract infection.
Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday afternoon in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. She said Carter "is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.
A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.
Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.