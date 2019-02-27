Michigan Works GST (Genesee, Shiawassee, Thumb) is hosting a job fair in March in hopes of bringing more jobs to the area.
The Owosso multi-employer job-fair will be held on Thursday Mar. 7th from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
The job-fair will be located at 1975 W. Main St. in Owosso on the second floor.
The following companies are expected to be present:
Indian Trails
Maurer Heating and Cooling
Midwest Bus Corporation
Young Owosso
Rivers Fabrication and Welding
Memorial Healthcare
You are asked to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of your resume.
