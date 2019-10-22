McCarthy Building Companies is looking to hire 250 people for the new $250 million Shiawassee County Solar Farm.
Assembly Solar, the $250 million solar farm development in Hazelton and Venice Township, is moving forward and workers are needed to begin the project.
Starting pay is $15 an hour.
They are looking to fill positions for pile drivers, general labor, operator/ forklift driver, and survey/layout.
The company will meet with people on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The schedule to meet with McCarthy representatives is as follows:
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at Michigan Works located at 1975 W. M-21 in Owosso
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 3-6 p.m. at Owosso Armory located at 215 N Water St. in Owosso
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Owosso Armory located at 215 N. Water St. in Owosso
You do not have to RSVP, but you do have to bring a hard copy of your resume.
For more information on McCarthy Building Companies, visit www.mccarthy.com.
