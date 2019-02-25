If you’re looking for a new job that will get you out of the office, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has some opportunities that you might interested in.
The DNR Wildlife Division is looking to fill more than 200 jobs this summer and fall.
The division usually hires more help during this season at DNR state field offices, customer service centers, and state game areas.
Seasonal jobs opportunities can be found in multiple areas including:
- Assisting with wildlife habitat maintenance and improvement, which may include cutting clearings and adjusting water levels.
- Mowing, landscaping and facility maintenance duties.
- Handling tasks related to wildlife surveys, nuisance animal control and equipment maintenance.
- Collecting biological data and samples for wildlife disease monitoring.
- Assisting hunters at DNR deer check stations.
“These positions are perfect for college students, those looking to re-enter the workforce, and seniors or retirees who want to be involved in the outdoors,” said Jennifer Schafer, Wildlife Division's human resources liaison.
Some jobs are open for applying while others will be available in the spring.
For more information on the seasonal position, visit the Wildlife Division section on the DNR's website and for current openings, visit the DNR Job Opportunities web page.
