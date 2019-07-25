The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget released unemployment numbers for the month of June and in many areas the numbers inched up slightly.
“Regional jobless rates were up in June due to residents entering the summer job market,” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “with continued seasonal hiring in several industries, June non-farm jobs increased in most Michigan Metro Areas.”
In the TV5 viewing area Flint was the only city that saw jobless rates decline for the month.
According to the report released Thursday, the Flint area also saw a gain in workforce of 2.1 percent over the last year.
The labor department reported that of Michigan’s 83 counties 77 recorded higher jobless rates in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.