Genesee County Parks is hiring and will be holding two job fairs to help with the process.
The first job fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The event will be at Crossroads Village located at 6140 Bray Rd., Flint.
The second job fair will be held on Thursday, Mar. 14 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The event will be at the Berston Field House located at 3300 Saginaw St., Flint.
At the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to speak with supervisors, complete applications, and have on-the-spot interviews.
The positions are ideal for high school and college students, retirees, or those looking for a second income.
They are offering on the job training and flexible schedules.
For people that can’t make the job fair, applications have already started being accepted.
Click here to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.