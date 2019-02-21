Need a job?
HealthSource Saginaw is holding open interviews looking to hire certified nursing assistants.
Last June HealthSource Saginaw, located at 3340 Hospital Road in Saginaw Township, broke ground on a 15-month construction and renovation project.
That expansion and renovation will add 50 new jobs to the organization.
In an effort to fill some of those, HealthSource is holding open interviews for certified nursing assistants on Wednesday, April 3 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Full and part-time positions are available, with competitive wages and benefits.
Applicants must have a valid C.N.A. license and pass federal background screening and drug testing. Applicants should bring their application to the interview.
If you are unable to attend in person, you can apply on-line by clicking here.
For more information, contact Amy McClung at 989-790-7803, or email her at amcclung@hss-mi.org.
