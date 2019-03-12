Morley has announced additional jobs and a new office are heading to Mid-Michigan.
The company said thanks to new business, the company is adding more than 200 new customers service, case management, process support, and management positions.
It will also be adding another office.
“Our clients place a tremendous amount of trust in our ability to handle critical parts of their business. We can live up to that expectation for exceptional service, innovation and technical knowledge because of our talented team. Morley associates make the difference every time,” Morley President and CEO Paul Furlo said. “Also important is the partnership and support we have from our community. Saginaw Future, the organization that keeps economic development and opportunity visible and growing, has been a significant partner that we greatly value.”
The new office will be in the Horizons Center on State Street.
If you are interested in applying for a job, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.