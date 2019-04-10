The United Steel Workers at Dow Chemical approved a new contract with the company.
Ninety-two percent of the union's 690 members voted to approve a new contract with Dow.
Dow made changes to the contract to secure 220 jobs and keeping them from being contracted out.
Mike Orvosh, president and chair of USW Local 12934, said they also eliminated, for the time being, a projected pay decrease of nearly $15 per hour for as many as 270 employees.
Twenty of those jobs will receive a pay raise of $7 to $9 and another 40 will receive $3 to $4 per hour, Orvosh said.
The remaining 220 will see a rate retention for the next four years after which the union hopes to be able to move those jobs into the higher wage positions.
Orvosh said the biggest issue changed was to a management rights clause that would have kept those jobs from advancement.
