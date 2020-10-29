Joe Biden will be in Flint Saturday on the campaign trail and former President Barack Obama will be with him.
They'll be in the Vehicle City for a drive-in event on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1:45 p.m.
Afterward, Biden and Obama will head down to Detroit for a drive-in event at 5:30 p.m.
The locations of the events have not been released.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.