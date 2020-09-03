Biden says he would shut down US to stop coronavirus if scientists recommended it

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said, if elected, he would be willing to shut down the country again should there be a second wave of coronavirus in the US and scientists recommend the move to slow its spread.

The Joe Biden campaign announced that he will travel to Michigan on Sept. 9.

No additional details were released about Biden’s trip.

Biden was recently nominated by the Democratic Party as the official presidential nominee.

