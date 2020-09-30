Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will visit Michigan on Friday.
His campaign said Biden will be in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 2.
Biden will discuss "building back the economy better for working families," his campaign said.
No other details have been released.
