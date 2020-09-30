Joe Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on September 27, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden spoke on President Trump’s new U.S. Supreme Court nomination.

 (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will visit Michigan on Friday.

His campaign said Biden will be in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 2.

Biden will discuss "building back the economy better for working families," his campaign said.

No other details have been released.

