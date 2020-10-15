Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit Detroit Friday.
Friday, Oct. 16 Joe Biden will visit Detroit to talk about healthcare and attend a voter mobilization event.
Biden will be in Southfield at 2:30 p.m. to talk about protecting and expanding access to affordable healthcare.
Around 6:20 p.m. he'll be at a voter mobilization event in Detroit to urge Michiganders to vote early in person at a local clerk's office or satellite voting center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.