Biden says he's 'not a fan' of court-packing and that he doesn't want to make the election about the issue

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex in Miami, Florida on October 5, 2020.

 Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will visit Detroit Friday.

Friday, Oct. 16 Joe Biden will visit Detroit to talk about healthcare and attend a voter mobilization event.

Biden will be in Southfield at 2:30 p.m. to talk about protecting and expanding access to affordable healthcare.

Around 6:20 p.m. he'll be at a voter mobilization event in Detroit to urge Michiganders to vote early in person at a local clerk's office or satellite voting center

