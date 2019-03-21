A lawyer for John Engler is accusing a prosecutor of misconduct and wants her removed before the former Michigan State University president speaks to investigators.
The attorney general's office and Engler's attorney, Seth Waxman, are deadlocked in a war of words over the ex-Governor's willingness to speak to investigators about campus changes after the Larry Nasser scandal.
Waxman says Engler has "at all times" been willing to meet.
He says the state this week suddenly canceled a March 28 meeting in Washington.
In a letter Tuesday, Waxman says he's advising Engler not to speak if Assistant Attorney General Christina Grossi remains part of the investigation.
He accuses her of launching "unfounded attacks" on Engler and says her "biases" are unethical.
Attorney General Dana Nessel claims Engler misled her staff by recently attending an MSU basketball game.
She suggests he could have carved out time to meet investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.