John James conceded to Senator Gary Peters in the race for the United States Senate on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
James made the announcement in a Facebook video. You can watch the video here.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued the following statement after the announcement:
“John James’ life of service sacrifice and selflessness has inspired millions of Michiganders. His record as a military veteran and business leader makes him the type of person Michigan needs fighting for us. I want to congratulate my friend John on an extraordinarily hard-fought campaign. John has cemented himself as an all-star in the Republican Party, and I know I speak for all Republicans when I say we cannot wait to see what’s next for John James.”
