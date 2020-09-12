Johnson’s Giant Pumpkin Farm is opening its giant corn maze this weekend.
Every year the 13-acre maze features a different message, this year it reads “COVID Go Away.”
Anyone who would like to go through the corn maze can head to 4715 N. Portsmouth Rd in Buena Vista Township from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $6 per person.
