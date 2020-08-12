Like many of us, Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins is ready for this pandemic to be over.
The pumpkin farm created a 13-acre corn maze and wrote “COVID Go Away” right in the middle.
Anyone who wants to venture through the maze can head to the farm, located at 4715 N Portsmouth Road in Saginaw, when it opens on Sept. 12.
