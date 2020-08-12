COVID Go Away corn maze at Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins
(Source: Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins)

Like many of us, Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins is ready for this pandemic to be over.

The pumpkin farm created a 13-acre corn maze and wrote “COVID Go Away” right in the middle.

Anyone who wants to venture through the maze can head to the farm, located at 4715 N Portsmouth Road in Saginaw, when it opens on Sept. 12.

