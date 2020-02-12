More than a dozen businesses were issued cease-and-desist orders to stop offering illegal gambling games in 2019.
The Michigan Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board is conducting the investigation.
“Illegal gambling can lead to money laundering and other crimes that impact the safety and security of Michigan communities,” said MGCB’s Executive Director Richard S. Kalm. “Legal gambling is taxed and regulated, and taxes go back into the community as funding for K-12 education. An illegal gambling operation doesn’t support the community but instead siphons fund away from it.”
MGCB said investigators visited 14 businesses that claimed to operate redemption games, which are legal in Michigan. They said investigators determined the locations instead were offering casino-style video slot machines for patrons’ use.
Outcomes on these types of machines are based on chance and not on skill.
Kalm said when allowed to cease operations, each location chose to close rather than face potential criminal charges.
He said an unlicensed gambling business operator can face a 10-year felony charge.
“Gambling regulations are in place for a reason, and when bad actors choose to ignore the law, they must be held accountable,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with our partners at the Michigan Gaming Control Board in putting a stop to these illegal operations.”
The locations offering illegal gambling games that were ordered to cease in 2019 are:
Kent County
- The Nudgemaster Café, 3514 Plainfield Ave., Grand Rapids
Lapeer County
- Fortunes Skilled Gaming Lounge, 1777 South Cedar St., Imlay City
- Atlantis Internet Café, 759 East St., Lapeer
- Jackpot Island Café, 700 S. Main St., Lapeer
Genesee County
- Burton Redemption Center, 5515 Davison Road, Burton
- Monte Carlo Café, 723 South State Road, Davison
Macomb County
- Jewlz Haven, 66783 Gratiot, Richmond
- Spinners 777, 43648 Schoenherr, Sterling Heights
- Lucky’s Skill Game Café, 66830 Van Dyke, Washington Township
Oakland County
- Internet Café, 290 South Telegraph, Pontiac
- Lucky’s 7160 Highland Road, Waterford
- Bingo City, 4443 Dixie Highway, Waterford
- Waterford Redemption Center, 3687 Highland Road, Waterford
Washtenaw County
- Stoney Creek Internet Café, 2040 Whittaker Road, Ypsilanti
Michigan residents can report illegal or suspicious gambling activity anonymously by calling 888-314-2682.
