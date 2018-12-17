Tyler Rossmaessler is with the Flint/Genesee Chamber of Commerce and said a recent visit by Congressional delegates will make a difference to the city.
"They found a community that was vibrant and full of ideas.”
Rossmaessler said it all started when Representative Dan Kildee led the Midwest congressional tour through Flint this summer.
During the tour they stopped by the Skypoint's Ferris Wheel downtown and met with the company 100k Ideas which has been creating big waves and big opportunities for local entrepreneurs.
David Ollila is founder of 100k Ideas and CIO for Skypoint Ventures. "This is a place to look at ideas before they become businesses," he said.
Ollila said the city is filled with unique, innovative entrepreneurs that just needs help overcoming the obstacles associated with turning ideas into a business.
Those members of Congress took notice of the city's potential during their visit, which gave them the idea to seek investors for the 100K Ideas non-profit.
Soon after, 100K Ventures was formed.
The group is led by business executive Robert Wolf and is made up of some influential figures all looking to invest in Flint's future.
"Heavy hitters and heavy shooters," said Ollila.
That includes, among others, Mid-Michigan's own NBA star Draymond Green and former NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz.
Since the announcement of that joint venture last week, business at 100K has more than doubled.
"For someone to come in and say you know what you're on to something here and we want to be a part of it, is just the most wonderful validation you can have," said Ollila.
