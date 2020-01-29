Have you seen Joseph Black?
The 25-year-old is wanted for the murder of Richard Lewis Townsend.
Townsend was murdered in Buena Vista Township on Dec. 9, 2019.
The Michigan State Police is seeking help locating Black.
Black is 5'7" and 145 pounds.
He has multiple felony warrants issued for his arrest including felony murder.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call MSP Major Case Unit Det. Dan Inman at 989-385-6840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
