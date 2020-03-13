Several Mid-Michigan schools are closed after more coronavirus cases were reported in Michigan.
It’s leaving some students without a meal and a local church wants to help.
Davison Schools said Journey Ministries will be serving hot dogs, chips, and drinks for families in need from noon until 2 p.m. at Journey Center, located at 102 S. Main St. in Davison.
