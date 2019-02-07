A Lapeer County judge has been hit with a 96-page misconduct complaint filed by the agency that keeps an eye on Michigan's judiciary.
Much of the complaint involves Judge Byron Konschuh's handling of money when he was the Lapeer County prosecutor. The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission says money recovered in bad-check cases was often deposited in Konschuh's personal bank accounts.
He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in 2016. The charge was ultimately dismissed after Konschuh stayed out of trouble for a certain period.
A message seeking comment was left for the judge's lawyer Thursday. Konschuh was appointed to the bench in 2013 and elected to a six-year term in 2014.
The Judicial Tenure Commission is asking the state Supreme Court to appoint a special master to hear evidence against the judge. Any punishment would be up to the court.
