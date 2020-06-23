For the second time, a judge on Tuesday rejected the state of Michigan’s proposed remedy in a dispute over a petition drive that could lead to shorter prison sentences.
A group is trying to get a question on the fall ballot that would give prisoners credit for good behavior. The coronavirus outbreak and stay-home orders hurt their attempt to gather 340,047 signatures by the May 27 deadline.
The secretary of state said it would extend the signature deadline to July 6 to qualify for the fall ballot. But U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman rejected it.
He turned down an earlier proposal to give advocates more time to get signatures and then use them to try to get on the 2022 ballot.
The secretary of state said it will appeal.
Under current law, Michigan prisoners can’t reduce their time behind bars with good behavior. They must serve a minimum term before they’re eligible for parole.
