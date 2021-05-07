A district court judge approved a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a woman after her nephew was shot and killed in Saginaw on Feb. 9, 2020.
The woman, Mia Blaisdell, alleged the defendants – the city of Saginaw, Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth, Sgt. Nathaniel Voelker, and officers Jordan Engelhardt, Robert Adams, Kathryn Jeffers-Mercer and Vincent Jackson – alleged the defendants caused the death of her nephew, Zane Blaisdell.
Zane Blaisdell was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2020 while police responded to a hostage situation. Prior to the shooting, the deceased stabbed a responding K9 officer in the head.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office ruled the officers’ shooting was justified.
Mia Blaisdell alleges the defendants violated her nephew’s rights under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution to be free of excessive force.
U.S. District Court Judge David Lawson ruled the settlement is fair, adequate and reasonable. He granted the proposed settlement of $510,000 to be approved and distributed as follows:
- Payable to the Buckfire Law Firm, attorneys, for costs expended: $14,379.16
- Payable to the Buckfire Law Firm, attorneys as an attorney fee: $165,206.95
- Distribution of the net proceeds to Mia Blaisdell, sole surviving heir: $330,413.89
Lawson ordered the defendants to tender the settlement proceeds to the plaintiff’s attorney no later than May 20.
The Saginaw Police Department said it cannot comment on lawsuits.
