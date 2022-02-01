U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson approved the results of a referendum to change to International United Auto Workers’ constitution and its system of electing officers.
The union has been ordered to change its constitution to the direct election system for the UAW’s officers, sometimes referred to as “one member, one vote.”
Lawson ordered the union to implement the changes by June 30, which will be in time for the next election cycle in July for the UAW’s president and other members of the UAW’s International Executive Board. The UAW’s independent and court-appointed monitor, Neil Barofsky, will design the new election system after consulting with the UAW.
“With the completion of the UAW Referendum Election, the membership has overwhelmingly spoken, saying that they want a direct voice in deciding who will be the officers of the UAW International Union going forward,” said Thomas Murray, district director of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards. “I commend the Monitor and his staff for working closely with OLMS to efficiently conduct the Referendum Election in accordance with the law. We will continue to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, our fellow law enforcement partners, and the Monitor to ensure that the UAW continues to represent its members in accordance with the law.”
Through the referendum, active and retired members of the UAW voted for the union to adopt a direct election system for choosing international officers and executive board members.
On Dec. 2 of 2021, the final count showed 89,615 members, or 63.7 percent of voters, voted in favor of the direct election system and 50,971 members, or 36.3 percent of voters, voted in favor of the current delegate system.
The direct election system will now replace the UAW’s previous delegate-based system, which has been in place for decades.
On Jan. 19, the Office of Labor-Management Standards endorsed the vote by the UAW membership, finding the referendum complied with the consent decree and with federal labor laws concerning union elections.
As outlined in the consent decree, the UAW must now amend its constitution to require the direct election system. The UAW monitor and the union will design the new election rules and procedures under the new direct election system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.