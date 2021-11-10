A United States Eastern District Court judge approved a partial settlement of compensation for people impacted by the Flint water crisis.
The $626.25 million settlement involves both class action and non-class action lawsuits and is one of the largest settlements in the history of Michigan.
The state defendants are obligated to pay $600 million, the Flint defendants are obligated to pay $20 million, the McLaren defendants are obligated to pay $5 million, and Rowe is obligated to pay $1.25 million.
The amended settlement agreement states defendants are to deposit their agreed-upon settlement amounts into the established settlement fund. Archer Systems, LLC. has been appointed at the claims administrator.
Tens of thousands of Flint residents will receive compensation for being exposed to lead, legionella, and other contaminants from the water supply during the water crisis.
The settlement fund will be divided into six parts:
- 64.5 percent will go to Flint children 6 years old and younger
- 10 percent will go to children ages 7 to 11
- 5 percent will go to children ages 12 to 17
- 15 percent will go to adults 18 and older
- 3 percent will be for property owners and renters
- Half a percent is for businesses that experienced property and economic losses
The plaintiffs' motion for attorney fees will be addressed in a separate order.
All objections were denied by the court.
