A federal judge says Michigan cannot stop faith-based adoption agencies that have state contracts from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.
District Judge Robert Jonker issued a preliminary injunction Thursday. He says Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel's position targets the religious beliefs of St. Vincent Catholic Charities, and such agencies can continue working with the state while a lawsuit is litigated.
In March, Nessel and the American Civil Liberties of Michigan announced a settlement to resolve a suit filed by lesbian couples who alleged they had been turned away. Nessel says such denials are illegal discrimination.
Jonker said past statements by Nessel "raise a strong inference of a hostility toward a religious viewpoint." Nessel's office said she hadn't reviewed the ruling or determined next steps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.